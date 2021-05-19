REBusinessOnline

W. P. Carey Acquires Manufacturing Facility in Columbus for $27M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Midwest, Ohio

COLUMBUS, OHIO — W. P. Carey Inc. has acquired a 567,000-square-foot light manufacturing facility in Columbus for $27 million. The Class A facility is net leased to a U.S. wholly owned subsidiary of Knowlton Development Corp. Inc., a global provider specializing in package design and manufacturing solutions for beauty, personal care and home care brands. The building features a clear height of 30 feet and offers convenient access to I-270 and the Rickenbacker International Airport. The seller was undisclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
May
20
Webinar: Seniors Housing Valuation Outlook — What’s Next Now That the Pandemic End is in Sight?
May
26
Webinar: Health at the Core — Real Estate Redefines its Value Proposition. And We ALL Benefit
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
3
InterFace Active Adult 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews