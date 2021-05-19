W. P. Carey Acquires Manufacturing Facility in Columbus for $27M

COLUMBUS, OHIO — W. P. Carey Inc. has acquired a 567,000-square-foot light manufacturing facility in Columbus for $27 million. The Class A facility is net leased to a U.S. wholly owned subsidiary of Knowlton Development Corp. Inc., a global provider specializing in package design and manufacturing solutions for beauty, personal care and home care brands. The building features a clear height of 30 feet and offers convenient access to I-270 and the Rickenbacker International Airport. The seller was undisclosed.