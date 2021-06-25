REBusinessOnline

W. P. Carey Acquires New York Distribution Center for $45M in Sale-Leaseback Transaction

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, New York, Northeast

ROME, N.Y. — In a sale-leaseback transaction, W. P. Carey has acquired a 779,000-square-foot distribution center in Rome, about 40 miles northeast of Syracuse. The purchase price was $45 million. Orgill, an independent hardware distributor, occupies the newly constructed property, which is located near Interstate 90. Orgill uses the facility as its primary regional distribution center. W. P. Carey now owns four of Orgill’s seven U.S. distribution centers. The property is triple-net leased for a period of 26 years with fixed rent escalations.

