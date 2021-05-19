W. P. Carey Acquires Student Housing Property in New Rochelle, New York, for $26M
NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. — W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE: WPC) has acquired a student housing property in the New York City suburb of New Rochelle that serves students at Monroe College for $26 million. Built in 2018, the transit-oriented residence hall’s 94 units total 49,500 net rentable square feet. The property also offers proximity to dining, entertainment and fitness uses.
