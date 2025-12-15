W. P. Carey Completes Sale-Leaseback of 66,000 SF Food Processing Facility in Ohio

OHIO — W. P. Carey has completed a sale-leaseback of a 66,000-square-foot food processing facility in Ohio. The transaction also included a commitment to fund an expansion to the existing facility and a build-to-suit commitment for a new Class A distribution facility on the same campus. Completion is slated for November 2026. The property is triple-net leased to Novus Foods, which is backed by private equity firm CapVest. The tenant has invested heavily in the property and is making additional investments to upgrade equipment. The new facility will serve as the company’s main cross-dock distribution location. The assets will be subject to a long-term, triple-net master lease with fixed annual rent increases.