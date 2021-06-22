W. P. Carey Purchases Industrial Property in Opelika, Alabama Leased to JOANN for $49M

OPELIKA, ALA. — W. P. Carey Inc., a New York City-based net lease REIT, has purchased an industrial property located at 3101 Anderson Road in Opelika for $49 million. W. P. Carey purchased the 703,000-square-foot, Class A logistics facility in a sale-leaseback transaction with JOANN, a sewing and fabrics retailer based in Hudson, Ohio. The property is triple-net-leased to JOANN for a period of 20 years, with fixed annual rent escalations.

The cross-dock facility features up to 40-foot clear heights and is on a site that allows for future expansion. The property is located along Interstate 85. Built in 2005, it supplies products to more than one-third of JOANN’s nearly 900 retail locations nationwide.