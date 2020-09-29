REBusinessOnline

W. Silver Recycling Buys 15th Floor of WestStar Tower Office Building in El Paso

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Texas

EL PASO, TEXAS — W. Silver Recycling, a privately owned firm specializing in industrial waste management, has purchased the 15th floor of WestStar Tower, a new 264,000-square-foot office building in El Paso that is nearing completion. The space will serve as the company’s new headquarters and will house more than 100 employees. W. Silver operates 11 recycling sites along the United States-Mexico border. Hunt Cos. and WestStar are the developers of the building.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
30
Webinar: How are Restaurant Facilities Maintenance Teams Responding to COVID-19?
Oct
9
Webinar: San Diego Mixed-Use Outlook — Planning and Developing Mixed-Use Projects in the San Diego Market
Oct
14
Webinar: Phoenix Retail Outlook — How is the Phoenix Market Responding to COVID-19?
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  