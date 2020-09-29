W. Silver Recycling Buys 15th Floor of WestStar Tower Office Building in El Paso

EL PASO, TEXAS — W. Silver Recycling, a privately owned firm specializing in industrial waste management, has purchased the 15th floor of WestStar Tower, a new 264,000-square-foot office building in El Paso that is nearing completion. The space will serve as the company’s new headquarters and will house more than 100 employees. W. Silver operates 11 recycling sites along the United States-Mexico border. Hunt Cos. and WestStar are the developers of the building.