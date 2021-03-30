Wadsworth Development Purchases 10-Acre Site for Spec Industrial Project in Phoenix

Posted on by in Arizona, Development, Industrial, Western

The planned three-building development will feature 136,000 square feet of speculative industrial space.

PHOENIX — Wadsworth Development Group has acquired a 10-acre land parcel located at the southwest corner of 15th Avenue and Pinnacle Peak Road in the Deer Valley submarket of Phoenix. An undisclosed seller sold the property for $6.1 million.

Wadsworth plans to develop a speculative industrial project offering 136,000 square feet spread across three buildings. Slated for completion this August, the facilities will feature 28-foot to 32-foot clear heights, grade-level loading, 227/480-volt power and above-market parking ratio.

Robert Lundstedt, Skip Corley and Chase Heinemann of DAUM Commercial represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction.