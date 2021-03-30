Wadsworth Development Purchases 10-Acre Site for Spec Industrial Project in Phoenix
PHOENIX — Wadsworth Development Group has acquired a 10-acre land parcel located at the southwest corner of 15th Avenue and Pinnacle Peak Road in the Deer Valley submarket of Phoenix. An undisclosed seller sold the property for $6.1 million.
Wadsworth plans to develop a speculative industrial project offering 136,000 square feet spread across three buildings. Slated for completion this August, the facilities will feature 28-foot to 32-foot clear heights, grade-level loading, 227/480-volt power and above-market parking ratio.
Robert Lundstedt, Skip Corley and Chase Heinemann of DAUM Commercial represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.