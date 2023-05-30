Tuesday, May 30, 2023
Ho’omalu at Waikoloa Beach Resort will be a 229-unit affordable community in Waikoloa, Hawaii.
Waikoloa Vacation Rentals Plans 229-Unit Affordable Housing Community in Hawaii

by Jeff Shaw

WAIKOLOA, HAWAII — Waikoloa Vacation Rentals has released plans for Ho’omalu at Waikoloa Beach Resort, a 229-unit affordable community in Waikoloa, located on the western portion of the “big island” of Hawaii. 

Ho’omalu at Waikoloa Beach will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, as well as amenities such as a day care, pool, fitness center, barbeque area and community center. The community will be available to households earning between 30 and 100 percent of the area median income. 

The project is listed on the county of Hawaii’s website as being currently under development, and Waikoloa Vacation Rentals plans to break ground before the end of 2024.

