Wakeland Housing, MVE + Partners Break Ground on $140M Affordable Housing Complex in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Wakeland Housing and MVE + Partners have broken ground on The Becker, a $140 million affordable housing complex in San Diego’s Mission Valley neighborhood. The property is part of the $4 billion Riverwalk development in San Diego — a mixed-use and recreational project master-planned by MVE + Partners that will convert a former golf course into a 195-acre mixed-use, transit-oriented development. The Becker is the first phase of Riverwalk’s affordable component and will be the first housing project to open within the development.

Designed by MVE + Partners, The Becker comprises 227,000 square feet spanning two buildings offering a total of 190 units. The four- and five-story buildings are dedicated to tenants making between 30 to 60 percent of the area median income. The property will feature 46 one-bedroom, 89 two-bedroom and 55 three-bedroom units. The property will also include a second-floor courtyard and play area, a community room with a kitchen and computer stations, a central laundry room and onsite leasing office alongside 95 bike spaces and 100 parking spaces, including EV chargers.

Slated for completion in 2027, The Becker is located at 6364 Village Drive. Level 10 Construction is serving as general contractor for the project.