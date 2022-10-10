Waldman & Associates Arranges Sale of 124,000 SF Industrial Portfolio in Bourne, Massachusetts

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Massachusetts, Northeast

BOURNE, MASS. — Massachusetts-based brokerage firm Waldman & Associates has arranged the sale of a portfolio of seven industrial buildings totaling 124,000 square feet in Bourne, located at the nexus of Cape Cod and the mainland. The sales price was approximately $10.6 million. Dan Waldman of Waldman & Associates represented the undisclosed seller and procured the buyer, Unicorn Realty, in the transaction. Tenants at the portfolio include EOIS, Falmouth Toyota and Cape Cod Tennis & Court.