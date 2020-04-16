Walgreens to Open Two Covid-19 Testing Sites in Harris County on Friday

Walgreens is rolling out new testing programs in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana and Tennessee.

HOUSTON AND PASADENA, TEXAS — Walgreens will open two COVID-19 testing sites in Harris County on Friday, April 17 as part of the Illinois-based pharmacy chain’s effort to ramp up testing in seven states. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo made the announcement yesterday. The sites, which will have the capacity to conduct 200 tests per day at each store, will be located at 14531 Westheimer Road in Houston and 101 W. Southmore Ave. in Pasadena.