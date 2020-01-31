REBusinessOnline

Walker & Dunlop Acquires AKS Capital Partners

NEW YORK CITY — Walker & Dunlop Inc. has acquired New York City-based capital markets advisory firm AKS Capital Partners. Aaron Appel, Keith Kurland, Jonathan Schwartz and Adam Schwartz, who lead the 15-person AKS team, will join Walker & Dunlop as senior managing directors and co-heads of the New York capital markets practice. The team will focus on sourcing and structuring financing for all commercial real estate asset classes nationally, as well as expanding Walker & Dunlop’s client base and capital markets capabilities. The sales price was undisclosed.

