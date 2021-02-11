Walker & Dunlop Acquires Austin-Based FourPoint Investment Sales Partners

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Walker & Dunlop has acquired FourPoint Investment Sales Partners, an Austin-based brokerage firm specializing in student housing and traditional multifamily properties. The FourPoint team of Chris Epp, Chis Bancroft, Kevin Dufour, Matthew Chase, Craig Miller and Kyle Peco will lead and scale Walker & Dunlop’s student housing investment sales division, with a goal of growing sales volume to $25 billion by 2025 for the Maryland-based company. The two firms have partnered as correspondents on student housing deals in the past.