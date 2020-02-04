Walker & Dunlop Acquires MSF Real Estate Capital, Establishes Presence in Ohio

COLUMBUS, OHIO — Walker & Dunlop Inc. has acquired MSF Real Estate Capital, an independent commercial real estate finance firm. MSF services approximately $925 million of life insurance company loans, substantially all of which will be added to Walker & Dunlop’s servicing portfolio prior to the end of the first quarter. With the acquisition, Walker & Dunlop has expanded its debt brokerage team to Columbus. Jeffrey Morris, Chad Kiner, Scott Moore and A.J. Mangan will spearhead Walker & Dunlop’s first office in the Columbus market. Founded in 1984, MSF has tripled the size of its full-service commercial real estate mortgage banking firm over the past decade. Collectively, the team has closed more than $10 billion in transaction volume throughout their careers.