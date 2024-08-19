Monday, August 19, 2024
The partnership between The Witkoff Group, Access Industries and Monroe Capital LLC together acquired One High Line in December 2021 when construction of the project was partially complete.
LoansMixed-UseNew YorkNortheast

Walker & Dunlop Arranges $1.2B Refinancing of Manhattan Mixed-Use Property

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Walker & Dunlop has arranged the $1.2 billion refinancing of One High Line, a 750,000-square-foot mixed-use property in Manhattan’s West Chelsea neighborhood. One High Line consists of two towers and a five-story commercial building that span an entire city block. The property houses 236 condos with 18,000 square feet of residential amenity space, a 120-room Faena hotel that is scheduled to open next year, 45,000 square feet of boutique office space and 13,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space. Aaron Appel, Keith Kurland, Jonathan Schwartz, Adam Schwartz, Jordan Casella, Michael Diaz, Jackson Irwin and William Herrin of Walker & Dunlop arranged the debt on behalf of the borrower, a partnership between The Witkoff Group, Access Industries and Monroe Capital. J.P. Morgan provided the senior loan within the financing package, and TYKO Capital provided mezzanine debt.

