Walker & Dunlop Arranges $100M Refinancing of Industrial Property Leased to Amazon in Queens

NEW YORK CITY — Walker & Dunlop has arranged a $100 million loan for the refinancing of JFK Logistics Center, a 423,000-square-foot industrial property in Queens that is fully leased to Amazon. The multi-story facility sits on 10.7 acres and features a clear height of 36 feet, 16 loading positions and two floors of parking. Aaron Appel, Keith Kurland, Jonathan Schwartz, Adam Schwartz and Mo Beler arranged the debt on behalf of the borrower, a partnership between Wildflower Ltd. and Amstar. J.P. Morgan Investment Management provided the loan.