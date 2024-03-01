Friday, March 1, 2024
Casa-Cipriani-Manhattan
Located at 10 South St., Casa Cipriani offers hospitality, dining and private event uses.
Walker & Dunlop Arranges $103M CMBS Loan for Refinancing of Manhattan Hotel

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Walker & Dunlop has arranged a $103 million CMBS loan for the refinancing of Casa Cipriani, a 47-room luxury hotel, private members club and event space located along the Lower Manhattan waterfront. The property was originally constructed in 1909 as the Battery Martime Building to serve ferries traveling to Brooklyn. The sponsor, a partnership between Cipriani, Midtown Equities and Centaur Properties, completed the redevelopment in 2021. Aaron Appel, Keith Kurland, Jonathan Schwartz, Adam Schwartz and Sean Bastian of Walker & Dunlop arranged the debt through Citigroup, J.P. Morgan and Argentic.

