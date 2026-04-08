Walker & Dunlop Arranges $104.5M Construction Loan for Ritz-Carlton Savannah Hotel

SAVANNAH, GA. — Walker & Dunlop has arranged a $104.5 million construction loan for Ritz-Carlton Savannah, a 168-room luxury hotel located at 2 E. Bryan St. in Savannah. The hotel is a redevelopment of two obsolete office buildings built in 1911 in Savannah’s Historic District.

Aaron Appel, Jonathan Schwartz, Keith Kurland, Adam Schwartz, Dustin Stolly, Ari Hirt, Sean Reimer and Jason Schwartzberg of Walker & Dunlop arranged the loan through The LCP Group LP on behalf of the borrower, TMGOC Ventures. Jay Morrow and Carter Gradwell of the Walker & Dunlop Hospitality Advisory team assisted and advised the borrower, which is utilizing federal and state historic rehabilitation tax credit programs to help fund the redevelopment.

At completion, the Ritz-Carlton Savannah will feature multiple food-and-beverage options on the lower level, ground floor, second floor and rooftop.