Walker & Dunlop Arranges $105M Refinancing for 805 Lea Apartments in Downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Walker & Dunlop has arranged a $105 million loan for the refinancing of 805 Lea, a 356-unit apartment tower in downtown Nashville. Built in 2021, the property features 10,203 square feet of ground-floor retail space across three suites. Amenities include a 24-hour concierge services, 29th floor sky lounge, saltwater swimming pool, fitness center and two outdoor fire pits.

Stephen Farnsworth led the Walker & Dunlop team that arranged the three-year loan through Nuveen on behalf of the borrower, Key Real Estate Co. The loan features two optional 12-month extensions.