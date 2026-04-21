Walker & Dunlop Arranges $105M Refinancing for Maeve Apartment Tower in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — Walker & Dunlop has arranged a $105 million loan for the refinancing of Maeve, a 20-story apartment tower located at 319 W. Lenior St. in Raleigh. Capital Square delivered the 297-unit high-rise last year. Alexandra Huffman, Justin Nelson and P.J. Feichtmeier of Walker & Dunlop arranged the floating-rate, interest-only bridge loan through TPG Real Estate Finance.

Situated in Raleigh’s Warehouse district, Maeve offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom residences, as well as 10,000 square feet of retail space and amenities such as a resort-style pool and rooftop lounge.