Tuesday, April 21, 2026
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Maeve spans 297 units and includes a rooftop patio, resort-style swimming pool and 10,000 square feet of retail space. (Photo courtesy of Capital Square)
LoansMultifamilyNorth CarolinaSoutheast

Walker & Dunlop Arranges $105M Refinancing for Maeve Apartment Tower in Raleigh

by John Nelson

RALEIGH, N.C. — Walker & Dunlop has arranged a $105 million loan for the refinancing of Maeve, a 20-story apartment tower located at 319 W. Lenior St. in Raleigh. Capital Square delivered the 297-unit high-rise last year. Alexandra Huffman, Justin Nelson and P.J. Feichtmeier of Walker & Dunlop arranged the floating-rate, interest-only bridge loan through TPG Real Estate Finance.

Situated in Raleigh’s Warehouse district, Maeve offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom residences, as well as 10,000 square feet of retail space and amenities such as a resort-style pool and rooftop lounge.

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