Walker & Dunlop Arranges $108M CMBS Financing for Sun Belt Office Portfolio

NEW YORK CITY — Walker & Dunlop has arranged a $108 million CMBS loan for a four-property office portfolio located across the Sun Belt. The properties span nearly 1 million square feet and are located in Alpharetta, Ga.; Plano, Texas; Raleigh, N.C.; and Falls Church, Va. Sean Reimer, Aaron Appel, Keith Kurland, Jonathan Schwartz, Adam Schwartz and Christopher de Raet of Walker & Dunlop’s New York City office arranged the financing through Goldman Sachs and Argentic. The borrowers are affiliates of Vero Capital and Prime Finance. The recapitalization allows the borrowers to have $20 million of available capital for leasing costs and capital improvements for the portfolio.