Tuesday, May 21, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
880-Atlantic-Ave.-Brooklyn
A tentative completion date for the new multifamily project at 880 Atlantic Ave. in Brooklyn was not disclosed.
LoansMultifamilyNew YorkNortheastWalker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop Arranges $110M Construction Loan for Brooklyn Multifamily Project

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Walker & Dunlop has arranged a $110 million construction loan for a 246-unit multifamily project that will be located at 880 Atlantic Ave. in the Prospect Heights area of Brooklyn. The building will house studio, one- and two-bedroom units as well as 13,000 square feet of commercial space. Aaron Appel, Keith Kurland, Jonathan Schwartz, Adam Schwartz, Jordan Casella and William Herring of Walker & Dunlop arranged the loan on behalf of the developer, EMP Capital Group. QuadReal Property Group provided the financing.

You may also like

McNair Interests Begins Leasing 221-Unit Apartment Complex in...

Davis Cos. Begins Leasing 150-Unit Apartment Building in...

Berkadia Brokers Sale of 35-Unit Apartment Building in...

Simon Welcomes Five New Tenants to Outlet Mall...

3650 REIT, JPMorgan Provide $62M Loan for Refinancing...

CAMCO Commercial Negotiates 17,022 SF Industrial Lease on...

SVN Chicago Commercial Brokers $2.3M Sale of Commercial...

JLL Capital Markets Arranges $82.5M Refinancing for Sunroad...

Thompson Thrift Opens 336-Unit Notch66 Apartment Community in...