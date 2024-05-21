Walker & Dunlop Arranges $110M Construction Loan for Brooklyn Multifamily Project

NEW YORK CITY — Walker & Dunlop has arranged a $110 million construction loan for a 246-unit multifamily project that will be located at 880 Atlantic Ave. in the Prospect Heights area of Brooklyn. The building will house studio, one- and two-bedroom units as well as 13,000 square feet of commercial space. Aaron Appel, Keith Kurland, Jonathan Schwartz, Adam Schwartz, Jordan Casella and William Herring of Walker & Dunlop arranged the loan on behalf of the developer, EMP Capital Group. QuadReal Property Group provided the financing.