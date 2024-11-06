Wednesday, November 6, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
LoansMultifamilyNew YorkNortheastWalker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop Arranges $110M Loan for Refinancing of New York City Multifamily Portfolio

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Walker & Dunlop has arranged a $110 million loan for the refinancing of a portfolio of multifamily properties in New York City. The portfolio comprises 18 properties totaling 112 units and 29 commercial spaces that are located in areas such as Manhattan’s East Village neighborhood and Brooklyn’s Park Slope district. Aaron Appel, Keith Kurland, Jonathan Schwartz, Adam Schwartz, Sean Reimer, Sean Bastian, Christopher de Raet, and Stanley Cayre of Walker & Dunlop arranged the loan, terms of which were not disclosed, through Hudson Bay Capital. The borrower was a partnership between Davean Holdings and Meadow Partners.

You may also like

Landmark Properties to Develop 700-Bed Student Housing Project...

Aegon Asset Management Provides $7M Permanent Loan for...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $4.2M Sale of Industrial...

Penzance Proposes Three-Tower Multifamily Development in Arlington, Virginia

Duck Duck Tooth Pediatric Dentistry Signs 3,900 SF...

Dwight Capital Finances $59.9M HUD-Insured Loan for Apartment...

Northmarq Provides $43.6M Agency Refinancing for Multifamily Community...

Ethos Commercial Arranges $24M Loan for Trader Joe’s-Anchored...

Sweet Spot: The Ideal Cap Rate Range for...