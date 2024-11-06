Walker & Dunlop Arranges $110M Loan for Refinancing of New York City Multifamily Portfolio

NEW YORK CITY — Walker & Dunlop has arranged a $110 million loan for the refinancing of a portfolio of multifamily properties in New York City. The portfolio comprises 18 properties totaling 112 units and 29 commercial spaces that are located in areas such as Manhattan’s East Village neighborhood and Brooklyn’s Park Slope district. Aaron Appel, Keith Kurland, Jonathan Schwartz, Adam Schwartz, Sean Reimer, Sean Bastian, Christopher de Raet, and Stanley Cayre of Walker & Dunlop arranged the loan, terms of which were not disclosed, through Hudson Bay Capital. The borrower was a partnership between Davean Holdings and Meadow Partners.