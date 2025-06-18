Wednesday, June 18, 2025
Cassi will feature one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments averaging 1,509 square feet in size. The tower will also include 23,000 square feet of retail space. (Rendering courtesy of DACRA)
Walker & Dunlop Arranges $125M Construction Loan for Cassi Apartment Tower in Miami

by John Nelson

MIAMI — Walker & Dunlop has arranged a $125 million construction loan for Cassi, a 20-story apartment tower located at 91 N.E. 36th St. in Miami’s Design District.

Sean Reimer, Aaron Appel, Keith Kurland, Jonathan Schwartz, Adam Schwartz, Jordan Casella and Michael Stepniewski led Walker & Dunlop’s New York Capital Markets team in arranging the financing on behalf of the borrower, a joint venture between the Miami Design District Associates and The Forbes Co. Amerant Bank was the lead lender, with Bank Hapoalim also participating.

Cassi will feature one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments averaging 1,509 square feet in size. The tower will also include 23,000 square feet of retail space.  

