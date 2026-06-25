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Located in Eugene, Ore., Parkside Apartments features 254 apartments. (Photo credit: Greystar)
LoansMultifamilyOregonWestern

Walker & Dunlop Arranges $128M Loan for Refinancing of Four-Property Multifamily Portfolio in Eugene, Oregon

by Amy Works

EUGENE, ORE. — Walker & Dunlop has arranged $128.2 million loan for the refinancing of a four-property multifamily portfolio in Eugene. Steven Natale of Walker & Dunlop Capital Markets Real Estate Finance secured the financing on behalf of an undisclosed local client. Utilizing Fannie Mae’s Streamline Early Rate Lock program, the four loans were rate locked only 25 days after receipt of a signed application.

Totaling 986 units, the portfolio includes the 280-unit River Terrace, the 254-unit Parkside, the 252-unit The Bailey at Amazon Creek and the 200-unit Crescent Park.

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