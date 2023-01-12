REBusinessOnline

Walker & Dunlop Arranges $134.6M Construction Loan for Philadelphia Multifamily Project

PHILADELPHIA — Walker & Dunlop has arranged a $134.6 million construction loan for 360-unit multifamily project that will be located in Philadelphia’s Northern Liberties neighborhood. The transit-served building will offer a pool, fitness center, coworking lounge, conference center and a party room, as well as 23,070 square feet of retail space. Aaron Appel, Keith Kurland, Jonathan Schwartz, Adam Schwartz and Mo Beler of Walker & Dunlop arranged the loan through insurance company Ullico on behalf of the borrower and developer, a partnership between Kushner Real Estate Group and National Real Estate Advisors.

