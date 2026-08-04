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12-Halsey-Brooklyn
Residents at 12 Halsey in Brooklyn have immediate access to the A and C subway lines, providing connectivity throughout Brooklyn and Manhattan.
LoansMultifamilyNew YorkNortheast

Walker & Dunlop Arranges $137.5M Loan for Refinancing of Brooklyn Apartment Building

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Walker & Dunlop has arranged a $137.5 million loan for 12 Halsey, 240-unit apartment building in Brooklyn’s Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood. Completed last fall, 12 Halsey occupies a full city block and offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units, 30 percent of which are reserved as affordable housing. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, rooftop terraces, coworking space and outdoor grilling and dining stations, and the building also houses 2,400 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Aaron Appel, Jonathan Schwartz, Keith Kurland, Adam Schwartz, Dustin Stolly, Sean Reimer, Michael Diaz, Michael Ianno and Cole Grims of Walker & Dunlop arranged the three-year, floating-rate loan through AllianceBernstein. The owner is a partnership between EJS Group and Hope Street Capital.

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