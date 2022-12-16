REBusinessOnline

Walker & Dunlop Arranges $14.7M HUD-Insured Loan for Refinancing of Wisconsin Assisted Living Facility

Posted on by in Loans, Midwest, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Wisconsin

Reena Senior Living consists of 80 units.

FORT ATKINSON, WIS. — Walker & Dunlop has arranged a $14.7 million HUD-insured loan for the refinancing of Reena Senior Living, an 80-unit assisted living and memory care facility in Fort Atkinson, located about midway between Madison and Milwaukee. The property consists of a three-story assisted living building that was constructed in 2016 and a one-story memory care portion that was built in 2019. Kevin Giusti and Matthew Lund of Walker & Dunlop arranged the loan on behalf of the borrower, Tukka Properties.

