Walker & Dunlop Arranges $14.7M HUD-Insured Loan for Refinancing of Wisconsin Assisted Living Facility

Reena Senior Living consists of 80 units.

FORT ATKINSON, WIS. — Walker & Dunlop has arranged a $14.7 million HUD-insured loan for the refinancing of Reena Senior Living, an 80-unit assisted living and memory care facility in Fort Atkinson, located about midway between Madison and Milwaukee. The property consists of a three-story assisted living building that was constructed in 2016 and a one-story memory care portion that was built in 2019. Kevin Giusti and Matthew Lund of Walker & Dunlop arranged the loan on behalf of the borrower, Tukka Properties.