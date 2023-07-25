Walker & Dunlop Arranges $150M Refinancing for New Mixed-Use Property in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. — Walker & Dunlop has arranged a $150 million loan for the refinancing of Quantum at Flagler Village, a newly built mixed-use development in Fort Lauderdale. The property houses two 15-story towers comprising 337 apartments, 20,884 square feet of retail space, a five-story parking garage and a nine-story Courtyard by Marriott hotel that features 137 rooms and a rooftop pool and bar. Joe Hercenberg led the Walker & Dunlop Capital Markets team that arranged a fixed-rate, five-year loan on behalf of the borrower, Prime Group US-PMG Asset Services. The loan refinances a construction loan that Walker & Dunlop closed four years ago.