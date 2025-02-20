Walker & Dunlop Arranges $158M Construction Loan for Manhattan Multifamily Project

NEW YORK CITY — Walker & Dunlop has arranged a $158 million construction loan for an 83-unit multifamily project in Manhattan’s Turtle Bay neighborhood. The 26-story building at 401 East 51st St. will feature for-sale condominium residences, with units to be offered in studio, one-, two-, three-and four-bedrooms floor plans. The building will also house a five-bedroom penthouse. Amenities will include a fitness center, resident lounge and a private dining area. Aaron Appel, Keith Kurland, Jonathan Schwartz, Adam Schwartz, Sean Reimer and Sean Bastian of Walker & Dunlop arranged the financing through TYKO Capital on behalf of the borrower, CBSK Developers.