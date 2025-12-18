Thursday, December 18, 2025
122-Fifth-Avenue-Manhattan
Located between West 17th and 18th Streets, 122 Fifth Avenue offers immediate access to Union Square, Madison Square Park and a variety of public transit options.
LoansNew YorkNortheastOfficeWalker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop Arranges $163.4M Loan for Refinancing of Manhattan Office Building

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Walker & Dunlop has arranged a $163.4 million loan for the refinancing of 122 Fifth Avenue, a 278,000-square-foot office building in Manhattan’s Flatiron District. Microsoft and Chime anchor the building, which recently underwent a $107 million capital improvement program, under long-term leases. Aaron Appel, Jonathan Schwartz, Keith Kurland, Adam Schwartz, Jordan Casella, Christopher de Raet and Jack Krentzman of Walker & Dunlop arranged the fixed-rate, interest-only financing through Helaba Bank and Deka-Bank. The borrower is Bromley Cos.

