Walker & Dunlop Arranges $164M in Financing for Goodtime Hotel in Miami Beach

Goodtime Hotel

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. — Walker & Dunlop has secured $164 million in financing for The Goodtime Hotel in Miami Beach. Groot Hospitality opened the hotel in April 2021.

The Goodtime Hotel has 266 rooms, two restaurants, a 30,000-square-foot pool club, 45,000 square feet of ground-floor retail, a gym, library and 242 parking spaces.

Aaron Appel, Keith Kurland, Jonathan Schwartz, Adam Schwartz, Ari Hirt and Sean Bastian of Walker & Dunlop arranged the financing. JP Morgan is the lender for the three-year, interest-only bridge loan with two one-year extension options. The borrower is Dreamscape.

