Walker & Dunlop Arranges $164M in Financing for Goodtime Hotel in Miami Beach

Posted on by in Florida, Hospitality, Loans, Southeast

The Goodtime Hotel has 266 rooms, two restaurants, a 30,000-square-foot pool club, 45,000 square feet of ground-floor retail, a gym, library and 242 parking spaces.

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. — Walker & Dunlop has secured $164 million in financing for The Goodtime Hotel in Miami Beach. Groot Hospitality opened the hotel in April 2021.

Aaron Appel, Keith Kurland, Jonathan Schwartz, Adam Schwartz, Ari Hirt and Sean Bastian of Walker & Dunlop arranged the financing. JP Morgan is the lender for the three-year, interest-only bridge loan with two one-year extension options. The borrower is Dreamscape.