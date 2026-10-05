Walker & Dunlop Arranges $170.5M Loan for Refinancing of Harlem Apartment Community

NEW YORK CITY — Walker & Dunlop has arranged a $170.5 million permanent loan for the refinancing of Lenox Terrace, a 1,696-unit apartment community in Harlem. Opened in 1958, Lenox Terrace primarily offers rent-restricted residences that are housed across six 16-story buildings. Amenities include landscaped green spaces, a dog park and a playground. Jonathan Schwartz, Aaron Appel, Keith Kurland, Adam Schwartz, Dustin Stolly, Sean Reimer, Michael Ianno and Cody Ela of Walker & Dunlop arranged the loan through Chase Commercial Bank on behalf of the owner, The Olnick Organization.