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Lenox-Terrace-Harlem
Lenox Terrace, a multifamily development in Harlem, totals roughly 1,700 units. The property was built in the late 1950s.
Affordable HousingLoansMultifamilyNew YorkNortheast

Walker & Dunlop Arranges $170.5M Loan for Refinancing of Harlem Apartment Community

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Walker & Dunlop has arranged a $170.5 million permanent loan for the refinancing of Lenox Terrace, a 1,696-unit apartment community in Harlem. Opened in 1958, Lenox Terrace primarily offers rent-restricted residences that are housed across six 16-story buildings. Amenities include landscaped green spaces, a dog park and a playground. Jonathan Schwartz, Aaron Appel, Keith Kurland, Adam Schwartz, Dustin Stolly, Sean Reimer, Michael Ianno and Cody Ela of Walker & Dunlop arranged the loan through Chase Commercial Bank on behalf of the owner, The Olnick Organization.

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