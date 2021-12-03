REBusinessOnline

Walker & Dunlop Arranges $170M Loan for Refinancing of Manhattan Office Building

Posted on by in Loans, New York, Northeast, Office

NEW YORK CITY — Walker & Dunlop has arranged a $170 million loan for the refinancing of 122 Fifth Avenue, a 300,000-square-foot office building located near Manhattan’s Union Square neighborhood. The property was originally built in 1900 and includes retail space. Aaron Appel, Jonathan Schwartz, Keith Kurland, Adam Schwartz, Sean Bastian and Michael Ianno of Walker & Dunlop arranged the loan through PCCP LLC. The borrower, Bromley Cos., which has owned the building for more than 40 years, will use a portion of the proceeds to fund capital improvements.

Featured Properties  