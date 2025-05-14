Walker & Dunlop Arranges $22.6M in Equity for Chicago Affordable Housing Community

CHICAGO — Walker & Dunlop Inc. has arranged $22.6 million in equity for Parkside 5, the fifth and final phase of the Parkside at Old Town development, a 99-unit community located on the former Cabrini-Green public housing site in Chicago’s Near North Side. Jennifer Erixon led the Walker & Dunlop team that syndicated Low-Income Housing Tax Credits and Illinois Donation Tax Credits on behalf of the borrower, Holsten Real Estate Development Corp. Walker & Dunlop Affordable Equity syndicated the equity to JP Morgan, resulting in $22.6 million of equity to support the development. In addition to syndicating the credits, JP Morgan is also providing a construction loan.

The funding will support the construction of a mix of market-rate and affordable units, with 37 of the units benefitting from a 20-year Section 8 Housing Assistance Payment contract. The affordable units will be reserved for households earning between 50 and 60 percent of the area median income.

Parkside 5 will feature three three-story, walk-up buildings and an eight-story mid-rise structure with townhome units at its base. Planned amenities include a community room, fitness center and onsite social services for residents. A playground and dog park will be open to the community.