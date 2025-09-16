Tuesday, September 16, 2025
The 27-story apartment. building known as 626 Newark in Jersey City comprises roughly 290,000 net rentable square feet across 576 units.
Walker & Dunlop Arranges $220M Loan for Refinancing of Jersey City Apartment Building

by Taylor Williams

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Walker & Dunlop has arranged a $220 million bridge loan for the refinancing of 626 Newark, a 576-unit apartment building in Jersey City. The newly built, 27-story building is located in the city’s Jersey Square neighborhood and includes 27,662 square feet of commercial space. According to Apartments.com, units come in studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans, and amenities include a fitness center, arcade, bowling alley, music studio and a golf simulator. Aaron Appel, Keith Kurland, Jonathan Schwartz, Adam Schwartz, Dustin Stolly, Sean Reimer, Jordan Casella, Christopher de Raet and Edward Leboyer of Walker & Dunlop arranged the loan through TYKO Capital on behalf of the borrower, Namdar Group. SCALE Lending provided the original $160 million construction loan for the property in early 2024.

