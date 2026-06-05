Walker & Dunlop Arranges $223M in Bridge Financing for Southeast Multifamily Portfolio

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BETHESDA, MD. — Walker & Dunlop has arranged $223 million in bridge financing for five multifamily properties in North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida totaling 1,345 units. Walker Layne, Austin Sneed and Tyler Evenson of Walker & Dunlop secured the loans through multiple undisclosed debt funds. The borrower was Madison Capital Group.
The portfolio includes:
- The Caroline in Indian Land, S.C.
- Madison Shores in Pensacola, Fla.
- Madison at Ashley Park in Charlotte, N.C.
- Madison Wakefield in Raleigh, N.C.
- Madison Fountains in St. Johns, Fla.