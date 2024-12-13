Friday, December 13, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Emberwood-Seniors-Casa-Grande-AZ
Located in Casa Grande, Ariz., Emberwood will offer 176 affordable apartments for seniors.
ArizonaLoansMultifamilySeniors HousingWalker & DunlopWestern

Walker & Dunlop Arranges $23.9M in Construction Financing for Seniors Housing Complex in Arizona

by Amy Works

CASA GRANDE, ARIZ. — Walker & Dunlop has secured $23.9 million in construction equity for Emberwood, a to-be-built affordable seniors housing community in Casa Grande. Aaron Krasnow of Walker & Dunlop Affordable Equity team arranged the equity on behalf of the client, Roers Cos.

Situated on 8.2 acres, Emberwood will offer 176 apartments for residents aged 55 or older, along with a separate single-story community center. The three-story residential building will feature 55 one-bedroom and 121 two-bedroom apartments all with elevator access. The property will be adjacent to a 55,000-square-foot community recreation center, which opened in 2019, that offers senior programs.

You may also like

NexCore, Experience Senior Living Break Ground on 215-Unit...

Urban Design Review Board Approves 12-Story Mixed-Use Tower...

Northmarq Arranges $49.3M Sale of Apartment Community in...

Rise48 Equity Acquires 142-Unit Gateway Place Apartments in...

Carbon Shepherd Development Completes 60-Unit Multifamily Project in...

ALMQUIST Opens $70M River Street Marketplace in San...

Hunt Midwest Sells Capstone at Centerra Seniors Housing...

VanTrust Real Estate Buys 32-Acre Site Near Salt...

Marcus & Millichap Secures $19.4M in Acquisition Financing...