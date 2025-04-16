Walker & Dunlop Arranges $237M Refinancing of Mixed-Use Property in Sleepy Hollow, New York

SLEEPY HOLLOW, N.Y. — Walker & Dunlop has arranged the $237 million refinancing of Edge-on-Hudson, a 70-acre mixed-use property located north of New York City in Sleepy Hollow. The financing also covers The Daymark, a five-story condo building within the riverfront property. At full build-out, Edge-on-Hudson will feature 1,177 residential units, including townhomes, condos and apartments, as well as 135,000 square feet of retail space, 35,000 square feet of office space, a 140-room boutique hotel and more than 16 acres of parkland. The Daymark, located on a southwestern parcel of the site, offers 100 condos in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. About 70 units are under contract, and the first move-ins scheduled for September. Jonathan Schwartz, Aaron Appel, Keith Kurland, Adam Schwartz, Sean Reimer, Dustin Stolly, Jordan Casella, Christopher de Raet and Stanley Cayre of Walker & Dunlop arranged the financing through Hudson Bay Capital. The borrower is a partnership between King Street Capital Management and Biddle Real Estate Ventures. The latter entity is the co-master developer of Edge-on-Hudson along with New Jersey-based PCD Development.