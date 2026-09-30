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The Landmark South comprises one-, two- and three-bedroom residences averaging 1,017 square feet in size.
FloridaLoansMultifamilySoutheast

Walker & Dunlop Arranges $238M Refinancing for Landmark South Apartments in Doral, Florida

by John Nelson

DORAL, FLA. — Walker & Dunlop has arranged a $238 million loan for the refinancing of The Landmark South, a 631-unit apartment community located at 6055 N.W. 105th Court in Doral, a western suburb of Miami.

Aaron Appel, Michael Stepniewski, Jonathan Schwartz, Keith Kurland, Adam Schwartz, Dustin Stolly, Sean Reimer, Sean Bastian and Stanley Cayre of Walker & Dunlop arranged the floating-rate, interest-only bridge loan from Torchlight Investors on behalf of the borrower, JSB Capital.

Completed in two phases in 2017 and 2021, The Landmark South comprises one-, two- and three-bedroom residences averaging 1,017 square feet in size. Amenities include two resort-style pools, two 24-hour fitness centers, outdoor courtyards, a business center, pet spa, resident lounges and structured parking.

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