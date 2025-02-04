Walker & Dunlop Arranges $25.9M in Financing for Seniors Housing Community in Metro Grand Rapids

WYOMING, MICH. — Walker & Dunlop has arranged $25.9 million in permanent financing for Rivertown Ridge, a 152-unit seniors housing community in Wyoming near Grand Rapids. Built in 2019, the Class A property is part of a larger 120-acre master-planned community. Rivertown Ridge features units for independent living, assisted living and memory care. Amenities include a library, bar and entertainment space, theater, fitness center, coffee bar, lounge, activity areas and underground parking. Mary Stuart Hurst and Russell Dey of Walker & Dunlop partnered with Inner Circle Holdings to arrange the 10-year, fixed-rate Fannie Mae loan, which features three years of interest-only payments. The borrower was Redstone Group Management Inc.