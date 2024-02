CHICAGO — Walker & Dunlop has arranged $25.9 million in refinancing for Marine Terrace Apartments in Chicago’s Buena Park neighborhood. The 190-unit apartment community at 4180 N. Marine Drive was formerly a condominium building. Dean Huber and Brien Martin of Walker & Dunlop arranged the loan through Prime Finance on behalf of the borrower, Rany Management. Rany plans to use around $2 million of the financing to add amenities such as a rooftop deck and a fitness room.