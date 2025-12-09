Tuesday, December 9, 2025
22-Fulton-Street-Newark
The new multifamily project at 22 Fulton St. in Newark leverages multiple government incentive programs including $90 million in tax credits through the New Jersey Economic Development Authority's Aspire program, which were purchased by Mass Mutual using interim financing provided by Bear Creek Capital. Additional financial benefits include a 30-year Newark Tax PILOT agreement to support the development of the project.
Walker & Dunlop Arranges $250M in Financing for Newark Multifamily Project

by Taylor Williams

NEWARK, N.J. — Walker & Dunlop has arranged a $250 million financing package for 22 Fulton Street, a multifamily project that will be located within a Qualified Opportunity Zone in Newark’s Military Park neighborhood. The package consists of nearly $119 million in financing that comprises a construction loan, 4 percent Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) equity and LIHTC bridge loan that was provided by the Urban Investment Group at Goldman Sachs Alternatives. The package also includes $20 million in preferred equity and a $100 million forward commitment for a permanent loan, both of which were provided by undisclosed institutional lenders. Aaron Appel, Keith Kurland, Jonathan Schwartz, Adam Schwartz, Jordan Casella, Michael Ianno and Jackson Irwin of Walker & Dunlop arranged the financing on behalf of the borrower and developer, a partnership between SK Development and Berger Organization. The 21-story building will have 396 units, 20 percent of which (80 residences) will be reserved for households earning 60 percent or less of the area median income, as well as 4,700 square feet of retail space. Units will come in studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Construction is expected to commence in the coming months and to be complete in 2028.

