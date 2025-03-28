Walker & Dunlop Arranges $28.4M Refinancing for Apartment Complex in Grenelefe, Florida

GRENELEFE, FLA. — Walker & Dunlop has arranged a $28.4 million loan to refinance Grand at Grenelefe, a 417-unit fractured multifamily property located in Grenelefe, roughly 46 miles south of Orlando. Harvey Pava of Walker & Dunlop’s Florida Capital Markets team arranged the loan on behalf of the borrower, Alya Equities. The fixed-rate loan features a 5-year term with a 12-month interest-only payment, as well as a step-down prepayment structure.

Situated at 3119 Camelot Drive, the complex sits on more than 160 acres with a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplan options ranging up to 1,275 square feet. Amenities at the property include an onsite property manager, walking and biking trails, storage space, laundry facilities and a lounge.