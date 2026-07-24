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Affordable HousingCaliforniaLoansMultifamilyWestern

Walker & Dunlop Arranges $28.9M Loan for Refinancing of Affordable Housing Complex in Los Angeles

by Amy Works

LOS ANGELES — Walker & Dunlop has arranged a $28.9 million loan for the refinancing of Billy G. Mills Manor, an affordable housing complex next to the University of Southern California in Los Angeles. Jeff Kearns and Laura Woltanski of Walker & Dunlop secured the refinancing through HUD/FHA’s Section 223(f) loan program on behalf of Watt Capital Developers.

Billy G. Mills Manor features 102 affordable housing units supported by a Project-Base Section 8 Housing Assistance Payment (HAP) contract covering 100 percent of the residences. The refinancing will also fund approximately $30,000 per unit for planned renovations, including roof replacement, new windows and sliding doors throughout the property.

The transaction closed simultaneously with a 20-year renewal of the property’s Project-Base Section 8 contract, preserving long-term affordability.

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