Canyon Creek East will include 212 units across five buildings.
Walker & Dunlop Arranges $29.6M in LIHTC Equity for Affordable Housing Project in Lenexa, Kansas

by Kristin Harlow

LENEXA, KAN. — Walker & Dunlop Inc. has arranged $29.6 million in federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) equity for the financing of Canyon Creek East, an affordable housing project in Lenexa. The development will include 212 units across five buildings. Jennifer Erixon led the Walker & Dunlop team that arranged the LIHTC equity, which will finance approximately 40 percent of the total development costs, on behalf of MRE Capital. Canyon Creek East is part of the larger Cedar Canyon West development plan, which encompasses a mix of residential, commercial and recreational facilities. MRE’s development will provide units for households earning between 30 and 80 percent of the area median income.  

