Walker & Dunlop Arranges $30.4M Construction Loan for Build-for-Rent Community in Antioch, Illinois

Posted on by in Illinois, Loans, Midwest, Multifamily

The Clublands of Antioch by Moda Homes will include 110 houses and will be situated within a larger master-planned development.

ANTIOCH, ILL. — Walker & Dunlop Inc. has arranged a $30.4 million loan for the construction of The Clublands of Antioch by Moda Homes, a 110-unit single-family build-for-rent community in the northern Illinois town of Antioch. Moda Homes is the developer and Ryan Homes is the builder. The project will sit within The Clublands of Antioch, a 1,000-unit master-planned community with roughly 450 existing homes. The one- and two-story homes will average 1,719 square feet and will include two-car garages. Eric McGlynn of Walker & Dunlop arranged the floating-rate loan. CoreVest Finance, a division of Redwood Trust, provided the loan.