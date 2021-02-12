Walker & Dunlop Arranges $30.5M Loan for Acquisition of Office Tower in Columbus, Ohio

COLUMBUS, OHIO — Walker & Dunlop has arranged a $30.5 million loan for the acquisition of 65 East State Street in Columbus. Built in 1983, the 26-story office tower comprises 494,487 rentable square feet. Located in the heart of the central business district, the building is across the street from the Ohio State Capitol Building on Capitol Square. Recent capital improvements to the property include an exterior façade renovation, a new conference center and fitness center, updated lobby and elevator cabs, renovated exterior patio space and new monument signage. A Walker & Dunlop team led by Aaron Appel, Keith Kurland, Adam Schwartz and Jonathan Schwartz arranged the loan on behalf of Group RMC. Voya provided the three-year bridge loan, which features a floating rate.