Walker & Dunlop Arranges $35M Sale of Apartment Building in Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — Walker & Dunlop has arranged the sale of The Arcade Residences in Chicago for $35 million. Built in 2019, the property features 58 apartment units and 9,643 square feet of retail space. Todd Stofflet and Jason Stevens of Walker & Dunlop represented the seller and developer, Borecki Real Estate. The sale represented one of the highest-priced sales per door in Chicago, according to Walker & Dunlop. The Arcade Residences is located on the border of the city’s Edgewater and Rogers Park neighborhoods, directly adjacent to Loyola University. Amenities at the property include a tenant lounge, fitness center and rooftop deck. Over 90 percent of the retail space is leased by tenants such as Bank of America and Verizon.

