The new loan for City Line Bayonne, an apartment complex in Northern New Jersey, features flexible prepayment options and the ability to increase loan proceeds as the property continues to hit performance metrics. The loan retires the construction debt that the Walker & Dunlop team secured for The PRC Group with a different lender in 2020.
Walker & Dunlop Arranges $36M Loan for Refinancing of Northern New Jersey Apartments

by Taylor Williams

BAYONNE, N.J. — Walker & Dunlop has arranged a $36 million loan for the refinancing of City Line Bayonne, a 162-unit apartment complex in Northern New Jersey. The property features 16 studios, 124 one-bedroom units and 22 two-bedroom residences, as well as amenities such as a rooftop deck, fitness center and a pet spa. John Banas, Kris Wood, John Wilson, Rhett Saltiel and Erik DiGirolamo of Walker & Dunlop originated the 10-year loan on behalf of the borrower, locally based developer The PRC Group. The direct lender was not disclosed.

