Walker & Dunlop Arranges $36M Loan for Refinancing of Northern New Jersey Apartments

BAYONNE, N.J. — Walker & Dunlop has arranged a $36 million loan for the refinancing of City Line Bayonne, a 162-unit apartment complex in Northern New Jersey. The property features 16 studios, 124 one-bedroom units and 22 two-bedroom residences, as well as amenities such as a rooftop deck, fitness center and a pet spa. John Banas, Kris Wood, John Wilson, Rhett Saltiel and Erik DiGirolamo of Walker & Dunlop originated the 10-year loan on behalf of the borrower, locally based developer The PRC Group. The direct lender was not disclosed.